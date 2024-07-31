Aging Well: actor James Hong is 95 and just hitting his stride

By DIANE AKO

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — Hollywood icon James Hong has a career that spans decades and nearly 700 roles. The actor/ producer/ writer turned 95 this year and seems unstoppable. Hong said acting is his elixir for Aging Well.

Hong is in two movies that came out this year. Kung Fu Panda 4, and Keepers of the Five Kingdoms. He also produced them.

“Producing, I can just tell people what to do. Get this idea out and make sure they do it correctly… I got a couple of other ideas and if you or your fans have some great ideas and scripts, I would love to do one about Hawaii actually!” he said.

Hong wants to do a Charlie Chan remake because “as you know, the original Charlie Chan was a skinny guy like myself, [and] Chinese. And he had a great book of cases that he solved with his knowledge as a detective and a wise old man.”

Hong reflects on his long career, how much has changed in Hollywood, and how much hasn’t.

“Now I’m 95-years-old and I am so happy that we are winning awards like ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and all my colleagues are getting bigger roles, but there’s really not enough equality yet. You don’t see enough Asians on the screen playing the heroes and the main characters rather than just being a gimmick role on the side,” he pointed out.

Hong says he’s always loved acting. He graduated from University of Southern California with an engineering degree but ditched that career after a couple years to be an actor.

“I’m so glad I did because I’ve been given all those honors these last few years, having the star on the Walk of Fame, and the handprint and footprint on the sidewalk of the Hollywood Theater,” reflects Hong.

At 95, he’s just hitting his stride.

“It’s a very rewarding time in my life,” he admits.

He’s writing a memoir, and also pushing the glass ceiling for Asian Americans.

“We want to create more things and do better things for Asian Americans, because we were kind of stepped on in Hollywood for a long time,” resolved Hong.

And here’s life advice from a man who’s very close to the century mark about chasing your passion: “You’re created for some reason on this Earth. Please find it and go after it.” He assures us, he still is.

