LAPD officer suddenly punches man under arrest during traffic stop

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — An officer from the Los Angeles Police Department has been removed from field duty after a video shows him punching a man handcuffed during a traffic stop.

A bystander recorded the now-viral video on Sunday at about 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of 113th Street in Watts. Neighbors said the man collapsed moments after the punch. Video from the incident also shows him taken away in an ambulance.

In a statement, the LAPD said it launched an investigation into the incident.

“The Los Angeles Police Department is aware of an incident that unfolded from a traffic stop on July 28, 2024 in the Southeast Area, involving use of force,” the department stated. “The incident is under investigation, and the officer involved has been removed from field duties.”

The phrase “removed from field duties” indicates that the officer has not been suspended or placed on leave but is rather posted at a desk at the station.

“Once again, we see another African American man being viciously assaulted by an LAPD officer,” activist Najee Ali said.

Ali called on LA County District Attorney George Gascón to immediately file charges.

Attorney Lou Shapiro expects other legal actions to follow.

“I don’t think anybody looking at his video thinks that it was justified force, even if something did precipitate it at that point in time,” Shapiro said.

Retired LAPD Sgt. Cheryl Dorsey agreed that anything that happened before the video started does not matter.

“That use of force was unnecessary,” Dorsey said. “It was excessive and he’s probably going to lose his job behind it.”

She added that she was disappointed but not surprised.

“LAPD knows who the bad actors are,” she said. “Thank God, this young man didn’t lose his life.”

