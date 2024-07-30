Honoring Houston’s Educators: J.D. Silva & Associates’ 2nd Annual Back-to-School Giveaway

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

July 29, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — J.D. Silva & Associates, a prominent veteran-owned personal injury law firm based in Pearland, is thrilled to announce its 2nd Annual Back-to-School Giveaway. This special event is designed to honor and support local teachers as they embark on a new academic year. The firm’s commitment to the community shines through this initiative, providing much-needed resources and recognition to educators.

A Month of Surprises and Support

Throughout the first month of the new school year, J.D. Silva & Associates will surprise one local school each week with a generous gesture. Teachers and staff will be treated to free lunches and Back-to-School Teacher Survival Kits packed with Starbucks gift cards, coffee mugs, treats, and essential supplies. Moreover, one fortunate Houston area teacher will receive a $5,000 Classroom Upgrade, ensuring they have the technology and materials necessary for a successful year. How to Participate

Schools, students, and parents are invited to nominate their favorite schools and teachers by participating in the contest on J.D. Silva & Associates’ social media pages. To enter, follow @JDSilvaLaw on Facebook and Instagram and send a message explaining why your school deserves a visit and highlighting a teacher who could use extra support. This initiative encourages the community to come together and show appreciation for the hard work and dedication of local educators.

A Message from the Founding Partner

“The Back-to-School initiative is a special way for our firm to support and thank our local teachers,” said Johnathan D. Silva, Founding Partner of J.D. Silva & Associates. “Teachers play a critical role in our children’s lives and in the community, and they often don’t get the recognition they deserve. We want to ensure teachers know they are appreciated, not just by us but by the students and peers who nominated them, while also providing that one special teacher with the tools and technology they desperately need to help their students thrive.”

J.D. Silva & Associates

Founded in 2018 by US Navy veteran Johnathan D. Silva, J.D. Silva & Associates, PLLC, has become a trusted name in personal injury law. The firm is known for its team of multilingual lawyers who offer exceptional legal representation to clients facing language barriers. Their dedicated attorneys bring diverse experiences, educational backgrounds, and legal expertise, advocating tirelessly for the rights of individuals and families affected by wrongful actions or negligence.

Making a Difference Beyond Legal Services

J.D. Silva & Associates is deeply committed to giving back to the community. Last year’s Back-to-School Giveaway saw the firm providing teachers and students with free lunches from some of Houston’s most popular food trucks, along with classroom survival kits, and a complete classroom technology and supply upgrade for one deserving teacher. The firm also hosted several charitable events, including the 2nd Annual Give Back Festival & Concert, a Thanksgiving Giveaway and Fall Festival, and a Winter Fest where they donated $20,000 worth of toys to families in need.

Join the Celebration

Students, parents, administrators, and teachers are encouraged to follow and message J.D. Silva & Associates on Instagram and Facebook starting August 1, 2024, to nominate their school and special teachers for this year’s Back-to-School Giveaway. This initiative not only supports teachers but also strengthens the bonds within the community, fostering a culture of appreciation and gratitude.

For more information, visit J.D. Silva & Associates jdsilvalaw.com. Follow @JDSilvaLaw on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated and participate in the giveaway. Let’s come together to celebrate and support our educators!

