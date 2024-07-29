Vice President Kamala Harris Returns to Houston to Honor Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee

By Francis Page, Jr.

July 29, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — On Thursday, August 1, Vice President Kamala Harris will make a significant return to Houston to attend the private Celebration of Life Service for the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. This marks her third visit to Texas within the past month, underscoring her deep connection to the state and its people. Following the heart-wrenching news of Congresswoman Jackson Lee’s passing, Vice President Harris praised her as “a tenacious advocate for justice and a tireless fighter for the people of Houston and the people of America.” Reflecting on their long-standing friendship and shared commitment to public service, Harris highlighted, “Sheila was a dear friend for many years and a fellow member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. As a stalwart member of the Congressional Black Caucus, I had the privilege of collaborating closely with her on numerous critical issues. Her leadership was nothing short of relentless. Sheila was one of our nation’s fiercest, smartest, and most strategic leaders, always striving to create meaningful progress. Conversations with her were never trite or trivial; she was perpetually championing the rights and welfare of Houston and America.” In a week filled with impactful engagements, Vice President Harris was also present in Houston to visit the city’s Emergency Operations Center, where she received a detailed briefing on the ongoing recovery efforts following the devastating Hurricane Beryl. Demonstrating her commitment to education, she delivered a powerful keynote address at the American Federation of Teachers’ 88th national convention, which took place on Thursday. Additionally, earlier this month, she captivated the audience in Dallas with her keynote speech at Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.’s 71st Boulé, further cementing her strong ties with Texas. Vice President Harris’s visit to Houston is more than a ceremonial return; it is a testament to her unwavering dedication to honoring the legacy of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and her relentless advocacy for justice, equity, and the well-being of all Americans. The people of Houston, and indeed the entire nation, can take solace in knowing that leaders like Harris continue to fight for progress and uphold the values that Congresswoman Jackson Lee so passionately represented. Houston Style Magazine is proud to cover this momentous occasion, ensuring our readers stay informed about the impactful visits and speeches of national leaders like Vice President Kamala Harris. Stay tuned for more updates on her engagements and the ongoing recovery efforts in our beloved city.

