Houston: A Top Street Art Destination with Over 850 Murals Showcasing Cultural Diversity

By Lisa Valadez

July 29, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston has become a cultural hub with over 850 murals, making it a top city for street art alongside Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago, according to Houstonmuralmap.com. Celebrating its 188th anniversary, local artists like Daniel Anguilu and organizations such as Culture of Health-Advancing Together (CHAT) are enhancing Houston’s cultural landscape, supported by the BIPOC Arts Network and Fund (BANF).

RENOWNED MURALIST DANIEL ANGUILU, ONE OF BANF’S 2023 ARTIST AWARDEES, EMPHASIZES COMMUNITY COLLABORATION IN HIS WORK. “THE CONCEPT OF MY MURAL WORK IS TO NOT HAVE AN ATTACHMENT TO ADVERTISING OR PROMOTION OF AN ARTIST. I HAVE ACCOMPLISHED A BODY OF WORK IN PUBLIC AND IN COLLABORATION WITH THE COMMUNITY PURELY FOR EXPRESSION.”

ANGUILU’S CURRENT PROJECT AT BOX13 REFLECTS HIS COMMITMENT TO FREE EXPRESSION. “THE MURAL I’M PAINTING IS ABOUT THE CONVERSATION OF COLONIZATION AS A MYTH; IN MY PERSONAL EXPERIENCE THERE IS NO MORE EVIDENCE OF THE FAILURE OF THE COLONIAL PROJECT THAN IN MY HOME SOUTH OF MEXICO.”

DR. AISHA SIDDIQUI, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF CHAT, HIGHLIGHTS THE IMPACT OF ARTISTIC INITIATIVES LIKE THE “GULFTON STORY TRAIL” MURALS ON THE COMMUNITY. “OUR MURALS NOT ONLY BEAUTIFY BUT ALSO DEEPLY ENRICH THE CULTURAL FABRIC OF OUR COMMUNITY. THEY SYMBOLIZE HOPE, RESILIENCE, THE POTENTIAL FOR A BRIGHTER FUTURE FOR IMMIGRANTS AND REFUGEES, AND THE CULTURAL DIVERSITY THAT DEFINES HOUSTON.”

Since 2019, CHAT has created 17 murals in the Gulfton area, fostering a deeper sense of identity, community, and cultural appreciation. BANF’s support has enabled CHAT to expand its reach and enhance its programs, contributing to the empowerment of immigrant and refugee communities.

Houston’s mural scene positions it as a prominent destination for street art, reflecting its dynamic community and commitment to cultural expression. The extensive collection of murals has made Houston a significant player in the national and global street art landscape.

