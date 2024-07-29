‘A cup of lemonade can bring a whole lot of people together’: Canadian teen uses stand to help first responders, veterans

By Hannah Schmidt / CTV News Kitchener Videographer

Kitchener, Ontario (CTV Network) — For the past three summers, a Canadian 15-year-old has been running a lemonade stand with a special purpose.

For Jakup Ross, a young teen with high-functioning autism, the stand has become a community staple in Kitchener, Ont., known not only for its refreshing beverages but also for its heart-warming mission.

“I am raising money for Helping Heroes Heal. It’s an organization that helps first responders and war veterans…be able to things they’d probably never get to do,” Ross told CTV News on Sunday.

“Helping Heroes Heal is a non-profit organization that assists veterans and first responders and active duty members as well, through the power of sport and activities such as going to a football game, baseball game, play around the golf course, go to ride some horses, you name it, just to get out amongst their peers,” said Chad MaCaulay with Helping Heroes Heal.

Ross started the lemonade stand three years ago with a simple goal: to support often overlooked groups within the community.

“He was definitely having a hard time fitting in with high school after COVID because he was one of the kids that went from elementary and junior high through COVID and then into high school during COVID,” said Tom Hamilton, Ross’s dad. “So it was definitely a social shock for him. And he went through a bit of bullying, trying to fit in, and he turned around and wanted to meet like-minded people that are here to help the community. The first year, he helped Autism Ontario, which he ended up raising $1,100 for and [another] $1,100, I believe, went to Healing of the Seven Generations because we had all those missing Indigenous kids being found, and he found that pulled on his heart strings so he wanted to help. Then the second year he raised money for the Down Syndrome Society.”

Ross’ stand is more than just a place to buy lemonade. It has become a symbol of community spirit and generosity. Neighbours, friends, and even strangers have flocked to support his cause, often staying to chat with Ross and hear about his dedication to helping people in the community.

“Yesterday we had probably about five different fire trucks show up…we had the tactical team show up to help him. We had three different police officers, ambulance paramedics, all of that,” said Sarah Hamilton, Ross’s mom. “Everything was donated by local businesses. We had the trailer donated by Hissing Goose Coffee Roasters and all the lemonade.”

His passion and sincerity have touched the hearts of many, turning the lemonade stand into an annual highlight for the neighbourhood.

“They were happy to see me…and they said it was a really good cause,” Ross said.

This year, however, marks the final chapter in Ross’ lemonade stand journey before he passes the torch along to his younger brother.

“[I am] prouder than a dad can be for sure. Showing that my kid is getting out, doing a good thing for the community and him doing it of his own accord,” Tom said.

“He’s inspiring a lot of people. And he’s showing that, you know, even a cup of lemonade can bring a whole lot of people together for a good reason,” Sarah said.

Over the weekend, his lemonade stand raised $2,136.

The Helping Heroes Heal foundation expressed deep gratitude for Ross’ contributions.

“It’s blown me away…it brings me goosebumps…I and I know it goes a long way,” MaCaulay said.

As Ross pours his last glass of lemonade this summer, he hopes that his efforts will inspire others to find their own ways to support veterans and emergency responders and give back to their communities.

