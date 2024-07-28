The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donates $1.5M to help with Maui relief efforts

By Sunshine Kuhia Smith

Click here for updates on this story

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently donated $1.5 million to the American Red Cross for its continuing mission to help with disaster relief and recovery services on Maui.

Elder Voi Taeoalii, Area Seventy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, stated, “In an initial meeting that our Church leaders had with Hawai’i Governor Josh Green on Maui in the aftermath of the wildfire, we pledged our support to help the Valley Isle recover from this devastating tragedy. We are pleased to collaborate with an organization like the American Red Cross, which has been committed and dedicated from day one to helping the people of Maui. This latest contribution from our Church fulfills our Christ-like mission and responsibility to always strive to help our fellow brothers and sisters in need wherever they may reside.”

The Church donated $1 million to the American Red Cross immediately after last year’s August 8 fires.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.