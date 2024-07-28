Police arrest and charge 4 on gun, drug charges

By Marisa Sardonia

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department made four arrests on Thursday, July 25, while conducting proactive enforcement.

At around 3 p.m., detectives tried to make contact with Dennis Aguilar Scott, 51, who was wanted for a parole violation. Scott fled on foot but was then taken into custody. He was found to be possessing drugs and an illegal firearm.

Around the same time, detectives made contact with and arrested Tory Isaiah Leonard, 26, who was wanted for a felony probation violation.

Detectives later made contact with and arrested Nazae Dion Maewether, 22, and Michael Anthony Deron Williams Jr., 26, who were both found to be in possession of drugs.

The following were seized:

Ruger LCP pistol Taurus Curve pistol 1.29 grams of fentanyl 17.25 grams of crack cocaine 2 DU of Oxycodone pills 1.63 grams of marijuana Dennis Aguilar Scott was booked in the Buncombe County Detention Center with no bond due to parole violation. His charges were:

Possession of firearm by felon Possession of drug paraphernalia Tory Isaiah Leonard was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under no bond due to out-of-state fugitive extradition.

Nazae Dion Maewether was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $70,000 secured bond. His charges were:

Possession with intent to sell or deliver crack cocaine Possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park Maintain a vehicle for controlled substances Simple possession schedule II Simple possession schedule VI

Michael Anthony Deron Williams Jr. was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $120,000 bond. His charges were:

Possession with intent to sell or deliver fentanyl Possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine Possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance without 1,000 feet of a park x2 Possession of drug paraphernalia

