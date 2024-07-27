Man charged in Prince McCree’s murder sentenced to life in prison without parole

By Ellie Nakamoto-White

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — David Pietura, one of the two people charged in the brutal murder of Prince McCree, 5, was sentenced on Friday, July 26.

The 27-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to Judge Jean Kies at the Milwaukee County courthouse.

The sentencing, which lasted nearly two hours, was filled with intense and emotional testimony from the state and several members of McCree’s family, including his parents, grandmother, and aunts.

Many spoke about McCree’s bright personality, highlighting his zest for life and friendship and his love for video games.

McCree was first reported missing last October, after his father woke up from a nap and couldn’t find him.

Later, police would find his badly beaten body, bound, gagged, and stuffed inside multiple trash bags that were left in a dumpster.

Last month, Pietura pled guilty for first-degree intentional homicide. As a result, his other charges were dropped.

About an hour into the sentencing, Pietura addressed the courtroom directly, taking full responsibility for his actions.

“For my involvement, I feel death would be right… I think I should get life without parole for my involvement,” Pietura said. “We can’t go back in time. We can only move forward. Prince can’t, but I can. And that ain’t right.”

His sentence is the largest possible under state law.

Investigators have also charged 15-year-old Erik Mendoza in McCree’s murder.

Mendoza’s next court appearance is set for August 30.

