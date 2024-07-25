Vandals trample nests, eggs at endangered bird nesting preserve off Bonita Cove

By Michael Chen

Click here for updates on this story

SAN DIEGO, California (KGTV) — The cleanup continues after vandals broke into and heavily damaged an endangered bird nesting area off Bonita Cove.

On Mariner’s Point, a trail of damage has been left inside a nesting preserve for the endangered California Least Tern.

“This is a state and federally protected area,” said Cristina Santa Maria, Conservation Manager at the San Diego Audubon Society. “I’m heartbroken and angry.”

Santa Maria says the damage was discovered Saturday morning.

Two locked gates are protecting the nesting area. Inside the first gate is where the vandalism began.

Signs asking the terns not to be disturbed were toppled and shattered.

Santa Maria says the vandals likely hopped the fences before trampling on nests and eggs.

“Two nests damaged. Two eggs in each,” said Santa Maria.

Two camouflage blinds used by volunteers to monitor the terns were also destroyed, as were more than a dozen terracotta structures used by the chicks to hide from predators.

The vandalism comes amid increasing threats to endangered birds, from habitat loss to food scarcity.

“It’s really, really sad. Their numbers keep going down, and this is the last thing they need,” said Santa Maria.

Inside the preserve, the tern chicks mostly fly the nests for the summer, but Santa Maria worries about the long-term impact of vandalism.

“This could potentially say to birds: This site is no longer suitable. We’re not going to come back this year,” said Santa Maria.

Based on footprints, it appears there were one or two vandals.

Santa Maria says a report was filed with San Diego Police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.