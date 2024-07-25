Sussex woman ran over with her own vehicle after carjacking

By Michele Fiore

OCONOMOWOC, Wisconsin (WDJT) — One month ago, a Sussex mother driving home after celebrating her 30th birthday with friends in Milwaukee nearly lost her life in a carjacking. We talked with that woman who is still recovering.

“And I was like ‘I have to get up.’ I was like ‘I’m gonna die,'” said Stevie Andersen.

What happened at the corner of MLK and Locust around 1:30 a.m. on June 25 looks to be a bump and run of some sort.

“Next thing I know this car in front me just slams on their brakes and then he like backed into the front of my car,” said Andersen.

Stevie Andersen got out of her SUV to check for damages. That’s when the passenger of the other car bolted for Andersen’s vehicle.

“His brother also ran towards the car too like telling him not to do it, like don’t do it, don’t do it,” said Andersen.

Milwaukee police say the thief, a 16-year-old, ran over Andersen as he took off in her Acura SUV, leaving her laying on the street with six fractured ribs, numerous bruises and cuts.

“A chunk of my toe was missing on my right foot. I’m about to pass out like I can’t breathe. My chest hurts, my heart feels like it’s beating on the outside of my rib cage,” said Andersen.

Images of her husband, daughter, and parents in her head gave her fighting strength to be able to get herself up and over to a gas station.

“So, I’m crying for help, I’m begging for help and I’m asking the clerk to call 911, like I’m gonna die if no one calls the ambulance,” said Andersen.

Andersen had been on her way home after celebrating not only her upcoming birthday, but also that her culinary career making tasty dishes like these, was taking off.

She’d just been hired as executive sous chef for Coco’s in Oconomowoc.

Stevie’s future employer’s now doing what they can for their new executive sous chef, hosting a dinner on Aug. 1 to help Stevie pay her now $40,000 medical bill.

“I was just like, this restaurant that I haven’t even worked for yet is willing to go out of their way to do something like that for an employee, that speaks volumes,” said Andersen.

There’s a GoFundMe page, too.

“These three fingers were bruised, swollen and scraped, just going to bed in pain, waking up in pain for a month straight it’s just like something I didn’t prepare myself for,” said Andersen.

Milwaukee police were able to track down the thief. He’s a juvenile so they won’t release his name or the charges against him. Andersen’s pressing the courts to try him as an adult.

“That’s the scary thought you know, because if he gets away with it and gets a slap on the wrist, like who’s his next victim gonna be?” said Andersen.

