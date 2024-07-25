Armed guardians to undergo training at Keiser University to ensure safety in upcoming school year

By CAROLINA BORGES, OLIVIA DIVENTI

PEMBROKE PINES, Florida (WSVN) — In preparation for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year, approximately 80 armed guardians are set to participate in a back-to-school training program at Keiser University Pembroke Pines Thursday.

The training, conducted by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, will include instruction in firearms use, tactics, de-escalation, and more, with the goal of enhancing the safety of Broward County schools.

The guardians, consisting of veterans, former law enforcement officers, and security personnel, are being equipped with the necessary skills to act as the first line of defense in the school district’s efforts to protect students and staff. This initiative has been in place since 2018, showing the district’s commitment to safety and preparedness.

Keiser University utilized its new Multiple Interactive Learning Objective (MILO) Range simulator for this training. The MILO system, a state-of-the-art simulation learning tool, is designed for critical incident training, de-escalation tactics, decision support training, traditional tactical judgment training, and firearms proficiency training. This system will also serve as a valuable resource for the university’s law enforcement and criminal justice students.

The training will take place at Keiser University Pembroke Pines, located at 1640 SW 145th Ave. As the new school year approaches, the community can rest assured that these guardians are well-prepared to maintain a safe learning environment for all.

