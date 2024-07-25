15-year-old boy helps save woman whose car went into Lake St. Clair

By Tiarra Braddock

Click here for updates on this story

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Michigan (WXYZ) — A 15-year-old boy is being called a hero after he helped save a woman whose car went into Lake St. Clair.

It happened at the Lakefront Marina in Grosse Pointe Woods Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was pulled out of the water thanks to the heroic actions of some nearby bystanders which includes the teenage boy.

“I just see a car just got flying in the air. It was about 15 yards into the water already — that far,” John Agnello of St. Clair Shores said.

John was out fishing with his mom near the marina when he saw the car go in the lake.

Without hesitation, John says he and a man jumped into the water to help the woman inside the car.

“The car was at like 65% water, so then we had to get her out the window because the door wasn’t opening,” he said.

After he and the man pulled the woman to safety, John wanted to make sure there was no one else inside the car, so he jumped back into the water.

Thankfully, the car was empty.

“The only part that kind of scared me was I was under the water inside the car because I was feeling around in there,” John said. “It kind of got hard to get out but everything was fine.”

As John was in the water, his mother, Beth Agnello, was at shore calling 911 for help.

Beth Agnello says she is so proud of her son who is being called a hero.

“As a hero, I’m hoping that he stays humble and considers some career options for his future,” Beth Agnello said.

John Agnello says he doesn’t know if he’ll be a first responder in the future, but he does know he loves helping others.

“I think that’s just how my family raised me just to take action and all that stuff,” John Agnello said.

St. Clair Shores police are investigating what caused in the car to go into the water.

As far as the driver goes, police say the woman was taken the hospital to be evaluated.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.