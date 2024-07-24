Pennsylvania teacher Matthew Gagat charged with multiple lewd acts

By Joe Brandt

Click here for updates on this story

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (KYW) — A Delaware County teacher is facing criminal charges in two incidents where he’s accused of exposing himself.

Matthew Gagat, 47, a fifth-grade teacher at Lynnewood Elementary, was charged in Montgomery County in March 2024 for allegedly exposing himself in public. He’s also charged after allegedly exposing himself at a public park in Bucks County at the end of June 2024, the School District of Haverford Township said in a letter to parents.

The district said in a letter that officials just learned about the charges this week after seeing media reports.

Gagat is charged in Horsham and Sellersville.

Neither incident involves children.

“We understand and share in the concern this news causes, and the desire for more information and for a meaningful response from the school district,” Superintendent Maureen Reusche wrote in the letter from the district. “We will do our very best to provide as much accurate information, context, and support as soon as possible.”

The district said it will be able to share more information in the coming days and provide ways to support families in the district.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.