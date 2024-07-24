Jerry Jones’ suit privately comes to resolution, dismissed

By TRACY GLADNEY

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTBS) — After the lunch break on day two of the Jerry Jones civil trial, Jones was seen entering a room with Alexandra (Alex) Davis, who claims to be his daughter and her mother, Cynthia Davis.

Afterward, presiding U.S. District Judge Robert Schroder told the courtroom that in multiple trials throughout his career as a judge, some get resolved before trial, sometimes after, but this case was resolved during trial, over lunch.

The attorneys for all three agreed to the resolution, and Chip Babcock, attorney for Jones, stated, “This lawsuit is dismissed, and the original defamation case that Alex brought on Mr. Jones will be dismissed.”

Babcock also said Jones will dismiss the suits against Alexandra Davis and Cynthia Davis. Also, Alexandra Davis will dismiss her parentage action in Dallas and federal appeal.

Lastly, the court will approve and enforce this resolution. All parties and their attorneys agreed to the conditions.

When asked by her attorney, Cynthia Davis said, “I am very happy.”

Afterward, Jones thanked the jurors, saying he appreciated their time and the rearranging of their schedules. He said the defendants are well-meaning and that the mom is a working mom.

“Seventy percent of my players don’t have male role models or dads present,” Jones said. “They are raised by their moms and grandmothers; they are the heroes.”

Jones also told the court he is proud of Alexandra Davis.

