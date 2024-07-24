Congressman Al Green Addresses His Absence from Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Congressional Address

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

July 24, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — On Wednesday, July 24, 2024, Congressman Al Green made a significant statement on the House floor, explaining his decision to not attend Prime Minister Netanyahu’s address to Congress. In a compelling one-minute speech, Green outlined his reasoning behind this choice, which aligns with his previous stance on related legislative matters. 🎤🇺🇸

In his address, Congressman Green reaffirmed his principles, stating:

“Mr. Speaker, and still I rise. I cannot, in good conscience, attend the Netanyahu address to Congress for the same rationale that led me to vote against ‘The Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2024.’ My position on this matter was detailed in a full-page ad published in the Houston Chronicle on April 25, 2024.”

To hear Congressman Green’s full remarks and understand his perspective on this issue, you can listen to his one-minute speech here.

For those interested in his detailed rationale, the full-page ad from April offers a comprehensive explanation of his views and decision-making process.

