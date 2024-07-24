Skip to Content
Car crashes into northeast Baltimore home, trapping family inside

By Tori Yorgey

    BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — A car crashed into a northeast Baltimore home, trapping people inside.

The family who lives in the Knell Avenue home said there were four people inside Saturday night when the car crashed into the side of the house. One teenager and an adult were able to get out of the home on their own, while two other adults were trapped in the basement.

The Baltimore City Fire Department told 11 News that firefighters had to remove the vehicle before the two trapped people could evacuate.

Neighbors released ring camera video to 11 News, showing a sedan driving through the intersection of Anntana and Knell avenues just before 8:30 p.m. The video shows a sedan and another car colliding before the sedan crashed into the home.

Fire officials said no serious injuries were reported.

