Des Moines’ Bethel A.M.E. Church celebrates 115 years with reunion spanning generations

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A church that says it’s the oldest historical Black church on Des Moines’ east side is celebrating a major anniversary.

Bethel African Methodist Espiscopal Church, led by Pastor Josephine Wolder, is 115 years old. Over the weekend, it celebrated the momentous occasion with special events. On Saturday, there was a Praise Team Dance Celebration featuring teams from a dozen historic Black churches in Des Moines. A worship celebration was held Sunday with a special reunion choir featuring current and past Bethel A.M.E. members.

The church has a special bond members are proud of. It’s a bond spanning generations.

“My grandmother was in the third pew. Her best friend was in the fourth pew,” recalled Cheryl Hayes, a member of Bethel A.M.E. church. “We can almost go down a row and tell you who was where.”

Many of the church’s current members are part of families who have know each other for decades. It created a strong bond stronger than just being church members; they’re a family.

“We’re part of something much older,” said Daron Richardson, a member of the church. “We’re part of something much, much larger than the size of the church.”

The church has been through a lot in its 115 years of existence.

“We had someone who broke into the church. He was trying to get into the pop machine and I guess he was angry because he couldn’t get any money out of the machine,” said Hayes, recalling what occurred in the 1980s. “So he set the church on fire and that was like $80,000 worth of damage.”

The 1993 flood also hit the church hard, heavily damaging the basement.

Instead of seeing those moments as permanent dark spots, the church used them to help craft the theme of the anniversary celebration.

“We’ve been through the fire. We’ve been through the flood,” said Hayes. “So that’s our theme because we’re still here and we’re still praising.”

Richardson refers to the church as an “unbroken chain of friendship and fellowship,” something seen throughout the church’s times.

It’s also something his mother, the Rev. Monica Stovall, can’t help but to agree with.

“God says in the Word: ‘How will they know that you love me? By the way that you love one another,'” paraphrased Stovall.

Bethel A.M.E. church members say they know their church isn’t perfect.

However, they take pride in the love they have for each other and anyone who walks through the church’s doors.

“What draws people to Bethel? I think that I have to say God sends them here because He knows that what they need, they’re going to be able to find here,” said Stovall.

