4.9-magnitude earthquake in West Texas felt all the way in Dallas-Fort Worth

By Julia Falcon

WEST TEXAS (KTVT) — A 4.9-magnitude earthquake rocked West Texas Monday night, with aftershocks felt as far north as Amarillo and as far south as Austin.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. about 200 miles west of Fort Worth in Fisher County. The epicenter of the earthquake was eight miles northeast of Hermleigh, west of Abilene.

Although the epicenter was hundreds of miles from North Texas, some aftershocks could still be felt.

The aftershocks were about 3.1 magnitude, CBS News Texas Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett said. They were felt as far north as Amarillo and as far south as Austin, according to the United States Geological Survey.

In addition to this earthquake, there were two others next to it, one was 3.1-magnitude and the other was 4.4-magnitude.

Fisher County has a population of about 3,622. No damages or injuries have been reported.

Are earthquakes common in Texas? The last time an earthquake was felt in North Texas was in May when two earthquakes hit Johnson County near Mansfield. Preliminary reports rated the quakes as 3.0 and 3.2-magnitude.

According to the TexNet Earthquake Catalog, this year, most earthquakes in Texas took place in the west, near Odessa, and in the south, outside San Antonio.

