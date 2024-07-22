3-year-old boy dies after shooting during birthday party in Fort Lauderdale park

By SAMANTHA SOSA, RUBÉN ROSARIO, JORDAN SEGUNDO

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WSVN) — Gunfire tore through a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, leaving a 3-year-old boy dead and triggering a police investigation.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting at Riverland Park, in the area of Southwest 27th Avenue and 10th Street, just after 4:30 p.m.

First responders arrived to find the 3-year-old victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the young patient to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert. Just after 11 p.m., police confirmed the child had succumbed to his injuries.

Back at the scene, officers cordoned off the area with crime scene tape, placing at least 25 evidence markers where shots were fired.

7News cameras captured a confrontation between police officers and the victim’s grandfather, who collapsed into an officer’s arms before he was brought down to the ground.

Following a brief struggle between the grandfather and three officers who held him down, the grandfather was allowed to join equally devastated family members.

“And I feel so bad for the parents because I know their heart is very hurt just coming out here just to enjoy what somebody had put forth for kids,” said a neighbor.

Loved ones said the victim was attending a birthday party at the park when gunfire erupted. They added that several people in two cars were involved, but it remains unclear whether they were shooting at each other or at someone who was at the park.

Neighbors said there were dozens of children there.

“Yeah, they had a bounce house, and they had a set up for the pavilion down there,” said area resident Luis Smith. “Everything was normal, everything was normal.”

Then, suddenly, shots rang out.

A witness said the victim was on a slide at the time.

Balloons and party decor was left knocked over after the abrupt violence.

“It’s just sad that our people can’t get together and reason. As the word says ‘come let us reason together,’ it don’t have to be killing,” said a neighbor.”It don’t have to be violence, just get together and find a way to solve things without the gun violence.”

A woman told 7News she happened to have left the park before the shooting and returned to find a crime scene.

“I’m just shocked at this right now. I never would have thought to say, ‘Hey, it’s raining. Let’s just go, we’ll come back when it’s not,’ and then you come back to this,” she said. “To know that someone got shot, especially a child, and I have my son here, that’s – hmm.”

Hours later, loved ones were seen gathering outside the hospital, as they awaited word on the child’s condition. At around 10:15 p.m., they were seen visibly distraught.

Family members told 7News off-camera that the shooter is a coward, and they want him caught.

Police said they will be releasing a statement about the shooting soon, as they continue to investigate.

