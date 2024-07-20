Celebrating 70 years: Rev. Billy Graham’s 1977 Asheville crusade

By Marisa Sardonia

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — In 70 years of covering Western North Carolina, WLOS has had a front-row seat to one of the world’s most famous Christian Evangelists: Rev. Billy Graham.

Graham, who was born in Charlotte and lived in Montreat, became well-known for his televised crusades.

News 13 dug into the archives to find a video of Rev. Graham speaking at one of his crusades in Asheville in 1977.

He preached around the world to more than 210 million people in 185 countries and territories.

Rev. Graham died at his home in Montreat in 2018 at the age of 99.

