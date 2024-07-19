NYC landlords would be required to provide air conditioning for tenants under newly introduced bill

By Ali Bauman

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — New York City landlords would be required to provide air conditioning to their tenants under a bill introduced Thursday.

The bill would require landlords keep units below 78 degrees inside when it’s above 82 degrees outside.

It was introduced by City Councilman Lincoln Restler and is co-sponsored by six other council members and Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso.

“Just as the landlord provides heat in the winter, they should be providing cooling in the summer,” Restler said.

If the bill becomes law, landlords would have four years to make the necessary upgrades to bring their buildings into compliance.

Advocates say providing air conditioning is a matter of public health

More than 90% of New Yorkers already have air conditioning in their apartments, whether from central air or their own window units, but even still, the Health Department says about 350 New Yorkers die from heat-related illness each year.

And it’s only getting hotter; last year was the hottest on record for Earth, and this year, New York City is on pace to have its hottest summer ever.

“There’s an extreme cost to inaction. New Yorkers are dying, and we have to intervene now as every year gets hotter and hotter and more people are at risk,” Restler said.

Landlords say providing air conditioning is unaffordable

“Owners cannot afford to do this in many, many buildings,” said Frank Ricci, executive vice president of the Rent Stabilization Association, which represents about 25,000 New York City landlords.

Ricci added, “If they’re really serious about doing this, it’s gotta be carbon neutral and it’s gotta be revenue neutral.”

A City Hall spokesman said the mayor will review the legislation, and in the meantime is “working with agency partners to identify the best pathway for requiring cooling in new constructions, and we will continue to advocate for additional federal funding for […] New Yorkers that need help cooling their homes.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.