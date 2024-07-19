Michigan man, 74, with dementia stabs wife, grandson before stabbing himself, police say

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

STERLING HEIGHTS, Michigan (WWJ) — A 74-year-old man was taken into custody on Thursday after he allegedly stabbed his wife and his grandson in Sterling Heights.

At about 7:20 p.m., police responded to the 11900 block of Danforth Drive. According to a preliminary investigation, the man, who suffers from dementia, was awoken by his wife and allegedly attacked her with a knife, causing superficial wounds to her face and neck.

Police said the man’s grandson, who is in his mid-20s, intervened and was stabbed in the stomach. The victims ran outside of the home.

Police said the man then went to the basement and began stabbing himself. Responding officers found the man and tased him to make him drop the knife. The man, his wife and his grandson were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The officers did an amazing job, showing up, providing medical care to the injured as well as confronting an armed and dangerous subject. By utilizing less-than-lethal weapons to gain control of the suspect, they prevented a deadly force encounter and were able to get him medical treatment as well,” Sterling Heights police said in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing. The case will be submitted to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

