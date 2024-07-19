Cherokee County man who said he ‘snapped’ after assaulting child sentenced to prison

By Dean Hensley

Click here for updates on this story

CHEROKEE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Cherokee County man who says he “snapped” when he reportedly assaulted a 2-year-old child last year will be spending up to 15 years in prison, according to a news release from District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch.

Welch said that Trenton Anthony Stainback, 22, pleaded guilty this week to intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

According to court records, Stainback claims he “snapped” on March 6, 2023, when the 2-year-old child of his then girlfriend kept trying to climb off a bed. He admitted to dropping the child and striking him on the head.

The child reportedly suffered a skull fracture and had numerous bruises on his body and on his forehead. Welch said Stainback claimed he could not remember how the child suffered such severe injuries, citing fentanyl use.

According to the release, Superior Court Judge Tessa Sellers sentenced Stainback to serve a minimum prison sentence of 179 months (14 years, 9 months) and a maximum prison sentence of 227 months (18 years, 9 months).

Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Harris prosecuted the case.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.