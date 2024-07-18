Robotic dog used by MFD HAZMAT team during week of RNC

By CBS 58 staff

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A robot affectionately called Spot by the Milwaukee Fire Department is here for a week to help firefighters in case of a HAZMAT emergency.

The company that owns it, 908 Devices, volunteered the robotic dog to say with MFD for the week.

The robot can be sent into areas where radiation or chemicals are released and take more accurate readings than crews downwind of a dangerous site.

MFD’s HAZMAT team’s captain says it makes their response safer for everyone.

“We can send this down range to see what it is and what our levels are before we send people and commit people to that thing,” said Captain Michael Thurow. “It’s nice to be able to risk a dog as cute as it is, I’d much rather risk this device than our firefighters going down range.”

The robot uses AI to walk around with bumping into people and can climb stairs.

Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said he is impressed by the robot and may seek grants to help the department purchase a device to stay here in Milwaukee.

