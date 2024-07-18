FBI seeking fedora-wearing “Derby Desperado” in Dallas and Garland bank heists

By Doug Myers

NORTH TEXAS (KTVT) — The FBI is asking for help identifying a well-dressed bank robber it has dubbed the “Derby Desperado.”

The suspect struck banks in Garland, on July 3, and Dallas, on July 12.

The FBI said the suspect is a stocky white male, roughly 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, with light or white skin, green or hazel eyes, and thick dark eyebrows.

During the robberies at Texans Credit Union, located at 7220 Telecom Parkway in Garland, and the Capital One Bank, at 2903 Forest Lane in Dallas, the man wore a dark-colored suit, brown shoes, and a light fedora-style hat with a dark band, as seen on images shared by federal law enforcement.

In the Garland robbery, the man donned a white shirt and dark tie, while he wore a dark shirt and a light or yellow tie for the Dallas robbery, the FBI said. He also had on a white KN95 (COVID) or surgical mask, and blue surgical gloves.

According to the FBI, the suspect entered Texans Credit Union in Garland at about 1:30 p.m. on July 3, approached the counter while talking loudly on his phone, and presented a demand note to the teller. After receiving money, he exited the bank and fled in a dark SUV.

Likewise, during the robbery at Capital One Bank in Dallas, he presented a demand note and left in a dark SUV. That robbery occurred at about 1:45 p.m. on July 12, the FBI said.

Anyone with information on the robberies can contact FBI Dallas at (972) 559-5000. Tips can also be submitted to tips.fbi.gov.

