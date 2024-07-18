Boston releases rat action plan to tackle city’s rodent issue

By Kristina Rex

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Boston is a safe space for everyone — except for the rats. On Wednesday, a final “Boston Rat Action Plan” was released as the city gets ready to tackle the serious rodent problem.

“Boston is home for everyone, except for our furry rodent friends,” Mayor Wu said.

Boston’s rat problem

The city is undergoing a multi-agency initiative designed to lower the rodent population and improve quality of life. Mayor Wu said that Boston has been overrun with rats following COVID-19, with more food being available in residential areas.

According to city rat expert, Dr. Bobby Corrigan, the four hotspots for rodents in the city are downtown from the North End to the South End, Allston/Brighton, Back Bay and Beacon Hill, and Roxbury and Dorchester.

But for Dr. Corrigan, this rat issue hasn’t been all too bad for him. “The rats have paid every single bill I’ve ever had,” Corrigan said.

But Boston’s rat problem isn’t necessarily “special.”

“Rats have taken over all the cities around the world. They’re doing very well. And so Boston is not necessarily unique in that fashion,” he said.

Eliminating the rats

In Boston’s North End, residents feel as though the rats are part of the neighborhood.

“When there’s construction, or when they open up the roads, sometimes I think that increases the activity,” resident Giancarlo Tiberi said.

At the end of the day, Dr. Corrigan said the best way Boston can eliminate the rats is by keeping up good trash practices.

“Twenty five percent of us, so one out of four, is very sloppy with our trash on one block in Boston,” Dr. Corrigan said. “Well, that one property with sloppy trash will feed the entire blocks’ colony of rats.”

If you see rats, call 311 to alert the city of where the rats are.

