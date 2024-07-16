Orleans Parish deputies accused of smuggling drugs into jail through ink pens

By Erin Lowrey

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WDSU) — The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that two OPSO deputies, a former deputy, and another person are in custody and facing charges in connection with an attempt to bring contraband into the jail.

A statement issued by the sheriff’s office said that back in May, deputy Thomya Bryant admitted to bringing four hollow ink pens containing suboxone strips to an inmate.

The strips are valued at around $500.

Another deputy, Giona Gibson, is accused of bringing 10 hollow ink pens containing the strips into the jail in April. The sheriff said Gibson changed her mind and didn’t pass them along to an inmate.

Both Gibson and Bryant have been suspended pending the outcome of the internal investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

A former deputy, Dymond Smith, is facing a charge of public bribery and criminal conspiracy for providing the drugs. Smith was terminated from the sheriff’s office in December 2023 for disciplinary infractions, according to the sheriff.

Another person, Kevin Ratliff, is facing charges of criminal conspiracy and public bribery.

Raliff’s role in the investigation was not provided by the sheriff’s office.

