Hidden camera found in Mass. bushes connected to international theft group, police say

By Shaun Ganley

BRAINTREE, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Three people were arrested in Braintree, Massachusetts, after police say they discovered a hidden camera aimed at homes that they believe may be part of a broader international theft group.

Investigators say the three people appear to be connected to South American Theft Groups, an organized international theft group known to use extensive surveillance, GPS technology and counter-surveillance to establish patterns of behavior for their prospective victims.

Police said their investigation first began on June 20, as they investigated a residential burglary in the Messina Woods neighborhood of Braintree.

Video inside the victim’s home on June 20 shows a burglary suspect crawling on the floor. At some point, the alarms triggered, alerting police to the break in.

“It’s really, really terrifying, honestly, just sort of that, you know, you wouldn’t think it would happen to you,” the family, who asked not to be identified, said.”

The family was on vacation at the time and they were shocked to find out that this camera had allegedly been hidden in the bushes across the street, pointed directly at their home.

Braintree police said two weeks later, a neighbor noticed a camera hidden in the bushes across from the house that was targeted by the burglars. Police said a wireless camera was camouflaged with leaves glued to it and was placed in the bushes facing toward the location of the break-in.

Detectives believe the camera was present prior to the original break-in but visited by the suspect after the break-in.

Police say they believed that another burglary was imminent and developed a surveillance plan. Authorities presumed the thieves were watching a feed from that hidden camera.

The family says police had them stage another vacation, packing bags in their car and leaving.

Investigators say on the evening of July 11, they observed a man dressed as a landscaper emerge from the victim’s yard and walk back to a parked black SUV with Florida plates.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., detectives said they spotted the same vehicle next to the Messina Woods neighborhood.

Braintree investigators say they watched as a man, dressed in all black, wearing a mask, and carrying a black backpack, exited the vehicle and made his way towards the neighborhood and hidden camera.

Police said they converged on the vehicle that they say was occupied by two women, and other officers ran after the man, who was taken into custody after a struggle.

Carlos Ocampo-Carrillo, 47, was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, carrying a dangerous weapon, two counts of conspiracy, breaking and entering and possession of burglarious tools.

Diana Maria Alvarado-Rosano, 34, was charged with providing false information following arrest, conspiracy and possession of burglarious tools.

Lizbeth Hernandez-Gantiva, 23, was charged with conspiracy and possession of burglarious tools.

Braintree police said all three suspects are citizens of Colombia. Ocampo-Carrillo was found to have criminal histories from California and New York.

All three may also face federal immigration charges, authorities said.

