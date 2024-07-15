Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Stepdad’s social media plea turns 5-year-old’s birthday into a community celebration

By
Published 8:34 am

By Davon Taylor

Click here for updates on this story

    GLENWOOD, Nebraska (KETV) — Sofia had the birthday party of her dreams, thanks to a heartfelt social media plea from her stepdad, Chase Stewart.

“She didn’t have many friends, and we didn’t know any parents from her class this year,” Stewart said.

What started with a simple invitation quickly turned into a big party.

On Saturday, the celebration exceeded Stewart’s hopes when participants, including strangers, brought cake and presents for Sofia. The party also featured a water fight and laughter as everyone made Sofia’s day special.

“So, we put the word out, and thankfully, we got a bunch of people out here to celebrate her 5th birthday, and I think she enjoyed it.”

Neighbors praised Stewart’s initiative and the community’s swift response.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content