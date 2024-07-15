Stepdad’s social media plea turns 5-year-old’s birthday into a community celebration

By Davon Taylor

GLENWOOD, Nebraska (KETV) — Sofia had the birthday party of her dreams, thanks to a heartfelt social media plea from her stepdad, Chase Stewart.

“She didn’t have many friends, and we didn’t know any parents from her class this year,” Stewart said.

What started with a simple invitation quickly turned into a big party.

On Saturday, the celebration exceeded Stewart’s hopes when participants, including strangers, brought cake and presents for Sofia. The party also featured a water fight and laughter as everyone made Sofia’s day special.

“So, we put the word out, and thankfully, we got a bunch of people out here to celebrate her 5th birthday, and I think she enjoyed it.”

Neighbors praised Stewart’s initiative and the community’s swift response.

