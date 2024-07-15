‘He was a light’: Legendary retired Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones dies at 40

By Greg Ng

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Retired Baltimore Raven wide receiver Jacoby Jones has died.

Jones, 40, was drafted in 2007 by the Houston Texans, where he played for four years before coming to the Ravens from 2012-14, playing in the Pro Bowl in 2012.

Jones left an indelible mark on the Ravens for what’s known as the Mile-High Miracle — his game-tying, 70-yard touchdown catch with under a minute left in the 2013 AFC Divisional Ravens-Denver Broncos playoff game, which the Ravens went on to win 38-35 in double overtime.

In one of two touchdowns during Super Bowl XLVII against the San Francisco 49ers, Jones had a 108-yard kickoff return — a Super Bowl record — to give Baltimore a 22-point lead.

After the Ravens, Jones played with the San Diego Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers before retiring as a Raven in 2017. His coaching career included becoming the tight ends coach at Morgan State University, and then the wide receivers coach at Alabama State University.

The Ravens released a statement, saying:

“We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones. “Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day. “Jacoby will long be remembered not just for his success on the football field, but for the lasting personal connections he made with countless people in the Ravens organization, Baltimore community and every area he called home. “We share our deepest condolences with Jacoby’s family as we all begin to process this devastating loss.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh released a statement, saying:

“I loved Jacoby Jones. We all did. His spirit, enthusiasm and love for people were powerful. He was a light. He was the cherished son of his loving mom, Ms. Emily. They were so close. He was a man of faith.

“My favorite football play was when Jacoby was talking to his mom in the end zone, just before a late-game kickoff return against the Vikings in a snowstorm shootout. Jacoby then raced to catch the ball and run it back for a touchdown. “My favorite Jacoby personal moment was every time I saw his smiling face full of Joy. Rest in peace, Jacoby, in the arms of Jesus.” A cause of death was not immediately reported.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Jacoby Jones was a leader on and off the field. He exemplified grace under pressure and elevated our beloved Ravens. He was dedicated to lifting our young people, coaching at Calvert Hall HS and Morgan State.

We will miss Jacoby dearly and our hearts are with the Jones family.

— Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) July 14, 2024

Baltimore is deeply saddened by the passing of Jacoby Jones.

Jacoby was a beloved member of the @Ravens family.

The entire city sends its condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/3s312QiYkv

— Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) July 14, 2024

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.