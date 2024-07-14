Mother remembers 2 daughters killed in Fort Worth car wash shooting: “They were just sweet”

By ERIN JONES

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — One week ago, on the 4th of July, Sharde Bills lost two of her five daughters, 4-year-old Ivy and 15-month-old Wynter, in a shooting at a car wash.

“They were just sweet,” she said, emotionally. “That was my noise. My house is just so quiet now without my babies.”

Fort Worth police say after a fight broke out at a gathering at a car wash on West Cleburne Road, a shooting occurred.

The two girls, and one other person, were caught in the crossfire and died. Kanard Murphy, 26, is now facing capital murder charges for the crime.

Witnesses told police it had to do with some “domestic violence issues” between the suspect and his daughter’s mother. They say he put his baby in the back of his car, then turned around with a rifle and opened fire.

“It’s impacted us a lot,” Fort Worth police officer Tracy Carter said. “Senseless violence is something that we shouldn’t see.”

A balloon release was held at the Tree of Life Funeral Home in Fort Worth.

“It’s truly sad this occasion,” George Bell said. “As a family, we want to thank the Lord for his blessings, and as we come together, be strong, hold each other up.”

The family asked Bishop Rodney McIntosh to share this message.

“The mother just said can we please put down these guns?” he said. “We have to in our community get back to a way where we have other ways of resolving conflict when it happens. That does not have to be the answer every time somebody has a dispute.”

On Saturday, a funeral will be held for both girls. It will take place in Tyler where the family is from.

