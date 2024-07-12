Sacramento kids missing after mother found dead believed to be in Southern California, police say

By Lindsay Weber

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Two children who are missing after their mother was found dead in a north Sacramento home on Monday are potentially in Southern California, the police department said.

Officials said there is a potential that the two children were dropped off.

The Sacramento Police Department and California Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Missing Advisory in the southern portion of the state on Thursday.

Officers, around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, went to a home along Didcot Circle off of Norwood Avenue in the north Sacramento area for a report of a medical aid call, police said. There, they found a woman inside dead.

On Wednesday, the woman’s family identified her as Angelica Bravo.

“We want justice. We want justice for our angel. She’s our angel. She touched everybody,” Angelica’s friend Robert Brown told KCRA 3.

Through investigating, the police department said its detectives could neither find the Bravos’ two kids nor the children’s father. The children are identified as 4-year-old Athena Lee and 2-year-old Mateo Lee. Camron Lee, 38, is the father.

Police believe the children are with Camron and have not been able to contact him and want to speak with him about where the children are. However, they have not named him as a suspect.

Police announced Wednesday morning that they were alerted by Customs and Border Protection that the car Camron is believed to be driving crossed into Mexico.

“I just pray that someone will see him or see the kids and know that they’re missing and report them, and someone can get them back home to us,” Angelica’s mother, Dawn Bodea, told KCRA 3.

The police department said the Endangered Missing Alert for Athena and Matteo Lee is issued in Fresno, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Merced, Orange and San Diego counties.

