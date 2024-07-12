Michigan woman scammed out of $13K after man posing as deputy said there was a warrant for her arrest

By Sara Powers

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A Michigan woman was scammed out of over $13,500 after a man posing as a deputy called her and told her there was a warrant out for her arrest and that she needed to pay him or else authorities would come to her home and arrest her, officials said.

Troy police officers say a resident received a voicemail earlier this month from a man who said he was an Oakland County deputy.

She called the number back, and the man told her there was a warrant for her arrest for not showing up to a court date. He said if she didn’t pay $16,500, she would be arrested at her home.

The victim told police she was skeptical, but the scammer convinced her the situation was real by calling her back with the caller ID showing that the call was coming from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

He also faxed her what looked like an arrest warrant with her name on it.

After that, the woman was transferred to a second person who told her he was a lieutenant. This second scammer directed the victim to transfer money to them to cover the fake bond they said she had.

They convinced the woman to transfer them $13,500.

Following the incident, the woman reached out to her attorney, who advised her to contact the sheriff’s office and court directly.

Both confirmed that the people she talked to were scammers.

