‘I missed the mark’: Father of Fort Pierce teen found dead in canal says son struggled with his identity

By Angela Rozier

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Florida (WPBF) — The parents of a Fort Pierce boy found in a St. Lucie County canal are speaking out.

Melody and Anthony Paschal said their son Anthony Paschal Jr. was reported missing Tuesday and was found the next day, which happened to be his 16th birthday.

They said their son was humbling and never gave them any problems.

“He always thought he was different,” Melody Paschal said. “But to me, he was beautiful.”

They said he was also going through an identity crisis.

“Cherish every moment. Don’t push them aside for work, none of that means anything in the end,” Anthony Paschal Sr. said. “Pay close attention you’ll miss the mark; you’ll end up like us.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

“On Tuesday the youth left the residence at around 4 p.m. we confirm that through home surveillance,” Sheriff Keith Pearson said. “The youth was not in any kind of distress and there was nothing to indicate that there were any issues going on.”

Pearson said there were no signs of trauma, and they are currently treating this incident as a drowning, pending the outcome of the medical examiner’s office.

