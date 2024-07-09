Body cam video shows deputy rushing inside burning home to evacuate residents inside

By Jennifer McRae

Click here for updates on this story

CENTENNIAL, Colorado (KCNC) — Body cam video shows an Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy running inside a burning home and the home next door to evacuate the people inside. The fire happened in the 6800 block of South Franklin Street in Centennial on June 5.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the body cam video of Deputy Simmons running inside. She was the first to arrive on the scene before South Metro Fire Rescue arrived.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire before it spread to even more homes.

Simmons was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.