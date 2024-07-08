Water gun fight leads to shooting, deputies say

By Stephanie Moore

RICHLAND COUNTY, South Caroliona (WYFF) — What started as a water gun fight in Richland County, South Carolina, turned into an attempted murder investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said on June 21 they were called to a hospital about a gunshot victim.

Deputies said they learned the victim was shot on Bombing Range Road behind Bridge Creek Elementary School.

The investigation revealed that the victim, and others, were playing with water guns when a fight broke out between the victim and two juvenile suspects.

During the altercation, authorities said Kiante Siller, 21, got a firearm from the trunk of a vehicle and shot the victim.

Investigators arrested the two juveniles involved in the initial altercation, both 16, on June 24. Both teens face charges of third-degree assault and battery.

Siller was arrested on July 2 and charged with four counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Siller was booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

