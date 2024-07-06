Actor Danny Trejo caught on camera during fight at Fourth of July parade in LA

By Dean Fioresi

SUNLAND-TUJUNGA, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Actor Danny Trejo was caught on camera during a fight at a Fourth of July parade in Sunland-Tujunga after he was apparently hit by a water balloon thrown by someone watching the event.

The parade, which began at 10 a.m. on Thursday, was heading west on Foothill Boulevard to Sunland Boulevard from Mt. Gleason Avenue when someone in the crowd chucked a water balloon at one of the cars driving in the procession.

That car, an old school convertible, just so happened to be where 80-year-old Trejo, well known for his tough guy roles in movies like “Machete” and “From Dusk Till Dawn,” was sitting.

This prompted the actor to hop out of the car and confront the person who threw the balloon.

A brawl ensued, with video showing both sides throwing punches before Trejo was knocked to the ground.

Other people rushed in to break up the fight, but not before the person who Trejo confronted punched another man in the face. A large crowd gathered in the middle of the street for several minutes before police finally showed up, a bystander said.

Trejo has not yet commented on the matter.

No arrests were reported in the incident and Los Angeles Police Department officials say that no report has been filed.

On top of his roles in several cult films, Trejo is well regarded in the Los Angeles community for his restaurant chains, which include Trejo’s Tacos and Trejo’s Cantina. He is open about his rough upbringing, and often recounts his journey from drug addiction and a life of crime to where he is today.

