SEEKING BROTHERHOOD: Tri-war veteran seeks connection with fellow veterans

INGLESIDE, Texas (KRIS) — It’s not every day you meet someone who served in the military for three decades and also three wars. The rare encounter is the reason an Ingleside veteran wants to share his story.

Andrew Adams Jr. has been collecting years of memories through with several photo albums. If you paid him a visit, he could recall a memorable point of his life by pulling out any item from his collection of plaques and certificates. They are proudly displayed throughout his Ingleside home.

Andrew’s collection comes a life of fulfillment and serving a total of 32 years in the military during significant eras of conflict.

“I thought it was the thing to do. My two brothers were in, all of my friends, cousins, and kin folks were in. So, I thought I’d do my share.” he said.

He served during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. He enlisted at 18 years old, just at the tail end of World War II.

“When I first went in they was getting us ready for a million man march on Japan and I only had three weeks boot camp.” he explained. “About a month or so later they dropped bombs on Japan. And I think that really saved my hide.”

His military experience makes him part of a relatively small population. According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, Korean War veterans make up nearly 16 percent of the 24.4 million total veterans, and only 171,000 served in both World War II and Vietnam.

Although Andrew was never on the front line of combat, he said he faced rough seas. He vividly remembers a close call during the Korean War when bombs were exploding all around his ship. The stress was compounded by the time he spent away from home, especially after he got married and started raising a family.

“We got married in 1954. I got out in 67 that was 13 years. She was raising a family and I’m at sea.” Andrew said.

Andrew and his wife, Annette, were oceans apart for many years, but their love and commitment were as deep as the ocean.

“She took care of business for me and did a great job.” he smiled.

Annette passed away two years ago, but Andrew’s heart remains full with fond memories and pride, knowing their legacy continues through their five children and grandchildren, some of whom have also served in the military.

Currently, Andrew is looking for someone else who has served during three wars to share stories with. With the number of World War II veterans declining, he hopes to connect with one of his peers soon.

“We could exchange war stories, sea stories. Whatever. I would just like to meet up with some guys my age that were in the war,” Andrew says.

You can contact Andrew Adams Jr. at (361)-523-1769.

