‘Traffic’s too bad’: Niall Horan walks to his own concert in Toronto

By Bryann Aguilar

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Irish singer Niall Horan had to ditch his car and walk to Scotiabank Arena where his concert was being held last weekend because the traffic was “too bad” downtown.

Horan showed his short trip on foot in a video posted on his Instagram.

“The traffic’s too bad in Toronto, so we’re walking to the venue,” Horan says at the start of the video while traffic behind him is seen bumper to bumper.

The video, which was sped up and had The Proclaimer’s “I’m Gonna Be (500 miles)” playing in the background, shows the former One Direction member walking from just west of Yonge Street to an underground entrance of Scotiabank Arena past Bay Street.

“In all the years I’ve been playing shows, I don’t think I’ve ever walked into a venue,” Horan says as he arrives. “We made it.”

Horan played in front of tens of thousands of fans at Scotiabank Arena for two nights for his “The Show: Live on Tour.”

Traffic has worsened in the city, especially downtown, due to reduced lanes on the Gardiner Expressway as part of ongoing repairs. Last month, tracking data showed commercial travel times on the expressway increased 250 per cent during the morning rush hours since work began two months ago.

In January, Toronto topped a list of the most congested cities in North America, beating New York and Mexico City.

Last year, superstar Tom Cruise also asked, “What’s up with the traffic in Toronto? Have they figured this out?”

