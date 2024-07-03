HCC Chancellor Dr. Margaret Ford Hosts Consular Corps of Houston and Unites to Expand Student Opportunities

By Francis Page, Jr.

July 3, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston, TX – June 25, 2024 – In a momentous gathering at the Houston Community College (HCC) System office auditorium, Chancellor Dr. Margaret Ford Fisher hosted the esteemed Consular Corps of Houston Luncheon. This event marked a significant step towards enhancing educational and economic opportunities for international students in Houston’s diverse community.

A Call for Collaboration

Addressing an audience of 150 attendees, including international students, consular representatives, and HCC Chancellor’s Business Champions Council members, Dr. Ford Fisher emphasized the importance of closer collaboration between HCC and the Consular Corps. “Let us work together to extend opportunities to our international community, those in the Houston area as well as those abroad. There is no better investment that we can make to raise the aspirations and achievements of our residents than an investment in education,” she declared.

Dr. Ford Fisher highlighted HCC’s long-standing partnership with the Consular Corps of Houston and its 171 workforce programs as a testament to the college’s commitment to educational and economic advancement. “We value this relationship and all that it affords those who seek to advance educationally and economically,” she said. “With Houston’s international population growing, it is our desire to continue our work with you to expand educational opportunities—opportunities that will develop workforce skills, provide access to meaningful jobs, and elevate the lives of those within our diverse community.”

Voices of Support and Partnership

Joining Dr. Ford Fisher in addressing the consulate representatives were Adrienne Moeller, Vice Chair of the Chancellor’s Business Advisory Council and Director of Strategic Planning and Business Development for Houston Methodist Hospital, and Ed Fierro, Vice Chair of Governance for the HCC Foundation Board. Moeller underscored HCC’s role as a crucial pipeline for Houston employers, while Fierro highlighted the Foundation’s efforts in raising funds for student scholarships, enabling thousands to pursue their educational dreams.

Honoring Service and Commitment

The luncheon also featured a special moment of recognition as Dr. Ford Fisher presented a certificate of appreciation to the Honorable Herbert Espinoza, Dean of the Consular Corps of Houston and Consul General of Costa Rica, for his dedicated service. “With more than 90 nations represented, Houston is home to the third largest consular corps in the United States,” noted Dr. Ford Fisher. “HCC values the vital role the consulates play in making Houston the global city it is today. Our goal is to improve the lives of all who call Houston home. Together, we can make a difference.”

A Community United for Success

The HCC Foundation was prominently featured at the event, showcasing their pivotal role in student success. Foundation Vice Chair of Governance, Ed Fierro, offered welcome remarks on behalf of the Foundation, accompanied by HCCF Ambassador Lina Sabouni, HCCF President Karen L. Schmidt, and the HCCF Development Directors.

The luncheon concluded with an enthusiastic endorsement from Dr. Laura Murillo, a proud member of HCC’s Business Champions Council, who commended HCC’s efforts in creating economic opportunities for all Houstonians. Continued Commitment to Education and Community

HCC’s dedication to education and community support was further demonstrated at the HCC Staff Conference “Unstoppable Resilience,” held at the West Houston Institute on June 28, 2024. The HCC Foundation team actively participated, sharing information on student scholarships and promoting the Annual Faculty & Staff Employee Giving Campaign.

Houston Community College continues to pave the way for educational excellence and economic empowerment, fostering a community where every individual has the opportunity to succeed.

