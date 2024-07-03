H-E-B Summer of Sharing Brings Relief to Conroe Families

By Francis Page, Jr.

July 3, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — On June 29, 2024, the H-E-B Summer of Sharing tour made a significant stop in Conroe, Texas, co-hosting a much-needed drive-thru feeding event in collaboration with the Conroe Independent School District and Montgomery County Food Bank. The event took place at the Woodforest Bank Stadium and was designed to provide essential food supplies to families across Conroe and Montgomery County. The event, which ran from 10:00 a.m. until supplies lasted, offered hot meals, shelf-stable items, fresh produce, and special goodies for children. No documentation was required, making it accessible to all families in need on a first-come, first-served basis. Despite the limited supplies, the event saw an overwhelming turnout, demonstrating the pressing need for food assistance in the community. Expanding Horizons with Community Support

This initiative is part of a larger effort by the Montgomery County Food Bank to address the increasing demand for food assistance. The Food Bank has launched the “Build Today, Feed Tomorrow” campaign, which aims to renovate and expand their facility to include additional cold storage, volunteer sorting areas, and communal spaces. This expansion, set to be completed by January 2025, is crucial for enhancing their capacity to serve the community more effectively.

Partnering for a Better Tomorrow

Since 1985, the Community Assistance Center (CAC) in Conroe has been a steadfast partner of the Montgomery County Food Bank. The CAC operates a Client Choice Food Pantry, allowing neighbors to choose their preferred food items. Additionally, the CAC expanded its services to Willis in 2023, offering financial assistance and launching a Farmers Market pilot program in 2024. Their efforts have been instrumental in supporting disaster relief and other community needs.

Call to Action

The Montgomery County Food Bank and its partners are committed to fighting hunger and building a stronger community. Your support is vital in making these initiatives possible. To learn more about how you can contribute to the “Build Today, Feed Tomorrow” campaign, visit mcfoodbank.org/build-today-feed-tomorrow.

