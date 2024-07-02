Woman attacked with pruning saw in fight

By Rebecca Ribley

Click here for updates on this story

MADISON, Wisconsin (WKOW) — A woman in Madison was attacked with a pruning saw during a fight Monday night, according to the Madison Police Department.

Lt. Caleb Johnson said officers were called to a fight near State Street and West Mifflin at about 8:45 p.m. One of the 911 callers reported that a woman involved was bleeding profusely.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with significant lacerations from an edged weapon, later identified as a pruning saw, Lt. Johnson said.

Emergency crews rendered aid and searched for the suspect, who was nowhere to be found.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

The suspect, Alicia Padilla, was located and taken into custody several hours later.

Officers believe the victim and the suspect knew each other and this was a result of a disagreement between the two.

Police said Padilla will face felony charges of 1st Degree Reckless Injury and Substantial Battery, as well as Disorderly Conduct while armed and Bail Jumping.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.