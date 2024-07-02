Special task force seizes $1 million worth of drugs, including 6,000 fentanyl pills

By Drakkar Francois

ST. MARTINVILLE, Louisiana (KADN) — The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office has made what it’s calling one of the largest drug busts in its history. A million dollars worth of drugs, including fentanyl and heroin, was seized and three suspected drug dealers have been arrested.

A special task force is responsible for getting these drugs off the streets of Acadiana.

“Those are fentanyl pills,” said St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux. “There’s probably enough fentanyl pills, it can kill at least 20, 30 I’d say.”

Officers in St. Martinville and Breaux Bridge arrested three men accused of dealing drugs in the two cities. Authorities said the two men in St. Martinville were arrested for drug distribution after being caught with pounds of illegal drugs.

“Meth, ice, marijuana, you also have heroin, and with a weapon,” added Sheriff Breaux.

There was also a major drug bust in Breaux Bridge. Police seized 6,000 fentanyl pills, along with 42 kilos of synthetic marijuana.

These drug busts all come from a special task force that was set up in the parish.

“It consists of not only St. Martin Sheriff’s Office but Henderson Police Department, St. Martinville Police Department, and Breaux Bridge Police Department. This task force not only doubled the amount of people working violent crimes but narcotics apprehension,” explained Sheriff Breaux.

He wanted to make it clear that St. Martin Parish is not the place for drug dealing.

“I’m going to put you in jail. My warning to the drug dealers is get your life right or move out of St. Martin Parish. It’s not stopping where you are looking, because we have a zero tolerance for this,” he noted.

The three men are all being held in the St. Martin Parish jail as they await future court dates.

