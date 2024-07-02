Sheriff: 3 adults, 3 children dead in house fire

By Chad Thompson

NECEDAH, Wisconsin (WXOW) — Six people are dead after a house fire in Necedah early Sunday morning, according to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

The Juneau County Communications Center received a 911 call at 2:35 a.m. for a house fire at W5040 Morros Mile Rd.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Necedah and New Lisbon fire departments responded to the scene.

When deputies arrived, they were told the house was engulfed in flames, and they found multiple people in the driveway.

Deputies were initially told that five people were still unaccounted for. A short time later, firefighters were told that there were six people still inside.

The six people included three adults and three children, according to Sheriff Andrew Zobal.

Firefighters battled the fire for about three hours. They were on scene for over 12 hours.

Zobal said the fire appears to be accidental, but it remains under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice and State Fire Marshal.

The Sheriff’s Office said they will identify the people who died in a later press release once all family members have been notified.

