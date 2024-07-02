Purple Heart medal returned to family of sergeant who served during World War II

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Ahead of celebrating America’s independence, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs returned a Purple Heart medal to the son of a man who was a World War II veteran who was a master sergeant serving in the Army Air Corps.

Jerome Even witnessed Japanese planes descending on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. He was on guard duty when the Japanese planes launched their attack.

His family recently learned his Purple Heart medal was in a safe deposit box.

His son Jim shared his father’s story at this ceremony. He served for the duration of the war in the Pacific Theater. His family said they thought their safe deposit box was empty.

His son said 12 people reached out to him and his family to tell them the treasurer’s office was looking for them. Treasurer Frerichs said they still have 10 Purple Hearts, and he wants to return them.

“Jerome Even was a true hero, part of the Greatest Generation, who bravely served his country at such a crucial time in our nation’s history,” Treasurer Frerichs said. “We honor his sacrifice. I am grateful we returned his Purple Heart to his family, where it belongs,” Frerichs said.

One of Jerome Even’s sons, Jim, said they contacted him to ask if the medal might belong to his family.

“I said, ‘Oh my goodness.’ I didn’t know he had anything left in that safe deposit box. It was a shock. We were very surprised and happy,” said Jim Even, who then contacted the State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property team. “The people there are just wonderful and just walked me through everything with the forms. I couldn’t wait to share this whole story with my siblings when we all get together.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.