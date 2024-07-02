KSP: Man dies after customer accidentally fires shot inside gun store

By Matthew Keck

CARROLL COUNTY, Kentucky (WLKY) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside a gun store by accident.

KSP said they were contacted by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office about a shooting at a gun store at 1496 Whites Run Road around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

When KSP officers arrived on the scene, EMS were providing aid to the man who had been shot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died shortly after arrival. He was later identified as 50-year-old Chad Wainscott.

KSP said its preliminary investigation shows that another customer in the store was handling a firearm for sale when a single round discharged, hitting Wainscott.

Police said the customer who was handling the firearm is cooperating, along with witnesses. There are not any charges expected at this time, with police saying foul play is not suspected.

KSP is leading the investigation.

