Dozens of schools reject arming teachers in survey of 106 districts

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Of 90 Iowa school districts, 40 say they will not let trained teachers bring firearms onto school grounds, despite a new law that allows district leaders to do so.

The Iowa Legislature passed HF 2586 during the 2024 legislative session. In April, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed it into law.

KCCI emailed and called 106 school districts across central Iowa about plans to potentially arm staff for the upcoming school year.

Of the 90 districts that responded, here are the responses:

40 said no, they were not allowing staff to carry firearms. 41 said “had not discussed,” meaning they have not officially discussed allowing staff to carry firearms. 4 said “discussing” and are currently discussing it as a potential policy. 3 said “undecided,” and have not decided on new policy. 2 said “no comment.”

No school district said they would allow teachers to carry firearms for the upcoming school year.

