Bezos Academy, a tuition-free preschool, under construction in Okolona

By Megan Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Bezos Academy in Okolona is the first of three preschools scheduled to open in Louisville by the end of next year.

The academy is partnering with LDG Development to bring these schools to Okolona, Russell, Fairdale and a fourth that has yet to be announced. The Okolona location was selected due to the need for affordable education options.

“There’s a big gap there, and we are trying to move the needle. When we go into a new community, we find a place that meets that data,” said Allison Leader, the director of communications for Bezos Academy.

She says that they aim to provide a Montessori style of learning — for free.

“The only qualification you have to have is an income level of about $120,000 for a family of four as your max. So, anyone below that is eligible to apply, which means there is a lottery system,” Leader said.

The year-round school will include four classrooms for 80 students ages 3 to 5. Its goal is to provide an equal opportunity to education for all children in Louisville.

The applications to enroll in the lottery system will open in August.

