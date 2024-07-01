Skip to Content
Semi-truck carrying vegetables tumbles off, sending driver to the hospital

Published 2:15 pm

By WTAE News Staff

    ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — A tractor-trailer wreck in the North Hills Sunday morning sent the driver to the hospital and left dozens of crates of vegetables dumped along a hillside.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Interstate 279 South. State police say the truck driver struck a barrier and rolled off a bridge onto Mt. Nebo Road below.

The truck driver was taken to Allegheny General Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, according to police.

The truck was hauling vegetables, including lettuce, and sent dozens of boxes of produce spilling over the hill into a creek.

It’s unclear when that section of Mt. Nebo Road will reopen.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

